Expect delays as a section of Airport Road will be closed for the next two weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Utilities announced that road construction on gas lines continues at the intersection of Academy Blvd, and Airport Rd.

Academy Boulevard will be down to one northbound lane through Tuesday.

While the gas line construction continues, Airport Blvd. will be closed in both directions east of Academy Boulevard for the next two weeks.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Academy will be down to one northbound lane through tomorrow at the Academy and Airport intersection.



While gas construction continues, Airport Boulevard remains closed in both directions east of the intersection for two weeks. Please use proper detour. pic.twitter.com/QntKGCWKcz — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) November 7, 2022

