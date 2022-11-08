Watch Now
Expect delays as a section of Airport Road will be closed for the next two weeks

Posted at 5:37 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 19:37:18-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Utilities announced that road construction on gas lines continues at the intersection of Academy Blvd, and Airport Rd.

Academy Boulevard will be down to one northbound lane through Tuesday.

While the gas line construction continues, Airport Blvd. will be closed in both directions east of Academy Boulevard for the next two weeks.

