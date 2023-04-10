Expect delays as 21-day closure of Highway 24 begins on April 17th

PARK COUNTY, CO — The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin to work on bridges on a section of Highway 24 between Hartsel and Antero Junction starting on April 17th.

People who routinely use Highway 24 as a route will have to use Colorado 9 and Highway 285 as a detour until May 7 after work begins. You can see a map of the detour below.

The Colorado Department of Transportation

The construction will focus on replacing two bridges on Highway 24 between Hartsel and Antero Junction as part of the Southeastern Colorado Bridge Bundle Project. The $42.5 million dollar project replaces 17 rural bridges on US 350, US 24, and Colorado 9 in Otero, Park, Teller, Las Animas, and Fremont Counties.

The 21-day full closure of Highway 24 was favored over single-lane closures that would extend work on both bridges and Highway 24 as a whole to 4 months as opposed to the 21 days according to CDOT.

____

