Expect delays along Highway 24 in Teller County as construction is underway

TELLER COUNTY, CO — If you plan on traveling along Highway 24 in the near future expect delays as a detour is in place until July.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has begun work on a safety improvement project in Teller County. Work began on Monday and is expected to last until late July.

The safety improvements being made are realigning a curve on US Highway 24, three miles east of the Town of Florissant in Teller County. This work will cut back a 1500-foot rock slope on the northern side of the highway, widen the shoulder of the highway, correct elevation, and improve stopping sight distance.

A detour has been mapped out from Highway 24 on Twin Rocks Rd to Teller County Road 1 back to Highway 24.

The project is expected to last a total of 50 working days with crews working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. No weekend or overnight work is expected.

CDOT says drivers can expect the following impacts during construction:



Daytime lane closures will exist for the duration of the project, with flaggers present to manage alternating traffic flows.

Motorists can expect delays up to 15 minutes during lane closures.

Up to five (5) full daytime closures of US 24 within the work zone will be utilized.

During these full closures, advanced warning signs and message boards will direct motorists to available detour routes (see highlighted routes in green on map).

Local access will be maintained.

You can learn more about the projecthere.

