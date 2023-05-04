Expect delays along Highway 24 in Teller County as construction is underway

TELLER COUNTY, CO — If you plan on traveling along Highway 24 in the near future expect delays as a detour is in place until July.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has begun work on a safety improvement project in Teller County. Work began on Monday and is expected to last until late July.
The safety improvements being made are realigning a curve on US Highway 24, three miles east of the Town of Florissant in Teller County. This work will cut back a 1500-foot rock slope on the northern side of the highway, widen the shoulder of the highway, correct elevation, and improve stopping sight distance.
A detour has been mapped out from Highway 24 on Twin Rocks Rd to Teller County Road 1 back to Highway 24.
The project is expected to last a total of 50 working days with crews working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. No weekend or overnight work is expected.
CDOT says drivers can expect the following impacts during construction:
- Daytime lane closures will exist for the duration of the project, with flaggers present to manage alternating traffic flows.
- Motorists can expect delays up to 15 minutes during lane closures.
- Up to five (5) full daytime closures of US 24 within the work zone will be utilized.
- During these full closures, advanced warning signs and message boards will direct motorists to available detour routes (see highlighted routes in green on map).
- Local access will be maintained.
You can learn more about the projecthere.
