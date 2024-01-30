Expect delays along Fontmore Road as Colorado Springs Utilities replaces natural gas line

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers in Colorado Springs should expect delays if they plan to travel along Fontmore Road between Mesa Road and North 31st Street through April.

Colorado Springs Utilities says crews will begin replacing a 16-inch diameter natural gas line totaling about five miles of new lines to homes and businesses in the area.

During construction, drivers should expect the road to be closed down to just one lane in either direction for travel during construction.

The $9 million Mesa to Manitou project is a part of the Distribution Integrity Management Program (DIMP) according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

DIMP is a federally mandated program by the U.S. Department of Transportation that requires Colorado Springs Utilities to identify, monitor, and mitigate any risks within a natural gas distribution system to allow the utility company to identify what infrastructure has reached the end of its life and prioritize the renewal of said infrastructure.

Crews will be in the area through the end of April so if you cannot use an alternative route it is recommended you stay aware while in the area.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.