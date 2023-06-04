Watch Now
Expect delays across Highway 50 this Monday as maintenance begins

KOAA
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 16:00:10-04

CHAFFEE COUNTY — Expect delays across stretches of Highway 50 Monday in Fremont and Chaffee Counties.

Drivers should expect full stops and delays from June 5th through 6th as crews work on paving operations Monday and Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Work will be several miles east of Salida, below is a map from the Colorado Department of Transportation on where crews will be stationed and maintenance will be taking place.

Courtesy of CDOT

____

