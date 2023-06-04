Expect delays across Highway 50 this Monday as maintenance begins

CHAFFEE COUNTY — Expect delays across stretches of Highway 50 Monday in Fremont and Chaffee Counties.

Drivers should expect full stops and delays from June 5th through 6th as crews work on paving operations Monday and Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Work will be several miles east of Salida, below is a map from the Colorado Department of Transportation on where crews will be stationed and maintenance will be taking place.

____

