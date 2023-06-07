Watch Now
Expect closures and delays along I-25 & South Academy as bridge construction is underway

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 17:20:34-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Department of Transportation will be working on completing the construction of the I-25 bridges over South Academy Boulevard in southern Colorado Springs this week.

Drivers should expect nightly closures as crews continue work. You can see a list of the road closures and times below:

Full closure eastbound South Academy Blvd.

Tuesday, June 6th through Thursday, June 8th, 7 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Full closure westbound South Academy Blvd.

Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Full closure on southbound I-25

Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers can expect detours to be in place during this time. Drivers coming west on southbound South Academy Blvd. will be redirected north onto I-25 to the Circle Drive exit where they will need to then get onto south I-25 to get to the western side of South Academy Blvd.

Drivers headed eastbound will need to hop onto southbound I-25 and head to exit 132A before going northbound on I-25 to reach the eastbound side of South Academy Blvd. You can view a map of those detours below:

I-25 and S Academy Closures.png

____

