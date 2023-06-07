Expect closures and delays along I-25 & South Academy as bridge construction is underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Department of Transportation will be working on completing the construction of the I-25 bridges over South Academy Boulevard in southern Colorado Springs this week.

Drivers should expect nightly closures as crews continue work. You can see a list of the road closures and times below:

Full closure eastbound South Academy Blvd.

Tuesday, June 6th through Thursday, June 8th, 7 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Full closure westbound South Academy Blvd.

Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8, 6 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Full closure on southbound I-25

Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers can expect detours to be in place during this time. Drivers coming west on southbound South Academy Blvd. will be redirected north onto I-25 to the Circle Drive exit where they will need to then get onto south I-25 to get to the western side of South Academy Blvd.

Drivers headed eastbound will need to hop onto southbound I-25 and head to exit 132A before going northbound on I-25 to reach the eastbound side of South Academy Blvd. You can view a map of those detours below:

