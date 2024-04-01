'Exit only' gate installed at Lake Pueblo State Park, allowing for exit past closing time

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that boaters who remain past gate closing times at Lake Pueblo State Park no longer need to worry.

The new policy and gate are something that will allow for boaters to stay on the water and allow for visitors to leave after hours. This has not been permitted since a rise in aquatic nuisance species began forcing CPW to do boat inspections for every boat that entered or left state-managed waters.

The gates were installed over the winter and have a sensor that will let people leave along with a spike strip preventing entry to others.

Boat's leaving the park after hours, must still follow the CPW's aquatic nuisance species (ANS) procedures. Boats may still have to go through a de-contamination station when re-entering the water if they did not receive a clean designation seal by leaving the park after hours.

“This is a response to our guests who like to fish and boat late into the night,” said Joe Stadterman, manager of CPW’s busiest park in a news release on Saturday. “We are trying to accommodate them while maintaining the highest defense possible to prevent aquatic nuisance species from entering the lake.

Under Colorado law, when ANS inspection stations are all trailered or motorized watercraft be inspected by staff before launching.

