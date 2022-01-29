Existing state program coming to El Paso County to help builders save on energy costs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local builders will have more access to funding for energy-saving upgrades.

Last week, the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution to make the Colorado Commerical Property Assessed Clean Energy Program – or C-PACE –available in the county.

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation led the advocacy to implement the program which is a financial incentive for commercial and industrial building owners. C-PACE loans helps ﬁnance up to 100% of energy efﬁciency, renewable energy, and water conservation improvements that make their properties more efﬁcient, more comfortable, and more valuable.

"Some really great financing options both at a great rate and great terms, long-term amortization," said Nate Grimm, Co-founder, and CFO of Kinship Landing.

He is one of many business owners that are looking forward to the new opportunities the program will bring.

"One of the reasons why we looked at it is because it was really hard to finance Kinship," said Grimm.

Grimm says it can be difficult for business owners with innovative projects to find a lender. C-PACE would change that.

"It doesn't care if you're a flagged or boutique hotel. It's there for a specific purpose, and it's not a purpose of playing not to lose for a lending institution," said Grimm.

C-PACE could not only help them but others in the community.

"Utility bills lower for building owners and tenants, makes the building more comfortable," said Rachel Beck, Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC.

The commercial building umbrella includes nonprofits and affordable housing projects.

"It's getting expensive to build and re-develop in Colorado Springs. C-Pace is a financial tool that helps make those numbers work," said Beck.

"We're growing, we're feeling some growing pains and we can't be that traditional home builder city long term, said Grimm.

Financing is provided by private capital providers at competitive rates and can be repaid over up to 25 years. To learn more visit this website.