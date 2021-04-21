Exhibit honoring Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton moved to Colorado Springs library

COLORADO SPRINGS — A display honoring a Pearl Harbor survivor who called Colorado Springs home has moved to the East Library.

For the last several years, the exhibit honoring Donald Stratton was on display at the Colorado Springs Airport.

Stratton served our county and was on the USS Arizona when it was attacked in 1941. He lived to tell his tory and the stories of those he served with.

The display at the library is open to the public and is a great way to learn about an American hero.

"We have unsung heroes in our community like Donald Stratton, and not many people know about them and we want them to be recognized. He was part of the greatest generation," Dr. Andy Cain with the Pikes Hero Legacy Program said.

Donald Stratton died in February last year, The Fillmore Street bridge over I-25 is named in his honor.