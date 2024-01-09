Executive Director of the Pikes Peak Marathon is stepping down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Executive Director of the Pikes Peak Marathon announced Monday that he is stepping down. Ron Ilgen has worked for more than 20 years to organize the popular trail running marathon, making it one of the biggest events in the running community.

Ilgen started as a volunteer for the marathon by handing out water along the race course. From there, he worked his way up to his current role, which also includes serving as the organization's Board President.

A group of race directors will take over his role, and each member will oversee one of the individual races that the Pikes Peak Marathon puts on.

Ilgen says he hopes that the new management group promotes the race at the local level. He also says that the race is important for both the Manitou and Colorado Springs communities.

"We've been so involved with international race and our growth, we need to go back and really acknowledge those who have run this race and made it a major accomplishment," said Ilgen.

He also told News5 that it was his love for Pikes Peak that got him involved with the race. This year will be the 69th running of the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent.

