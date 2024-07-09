Watch Now
CommunityAround Town

Actions

Everything you need to know about the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

Since 1946, the proceeds of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo have been going right back into our community in Colorado Springs. News5 spoke with Kyle Park, the executive director of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Foundation who tells us his foundation makes sure that the money raised does two big things. It helps preserve western heritage and it helps support service members and their families in the Pikes Peak Region
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 09, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is hosting the NFR Open this week from Tuesday to Saturday.

Colorado will be showcasing their Western roots as they will see cowboys and cowgirls from around the U.S., Canada, and Mexico take the stage and show why they're the best around.

With over 1 million dollars in payouts, these riders are here to compete for it all. Alongside the cash prizes, the riders will be able to define their careers and prove what it takes to become a champion.

There will be evening performances starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday located in the Norris-Penrose Event Center.

On Friday and Saturday, you can also watch matinee performances beginning at 10 a.m.

Performances will have eight events in this order:

  • Bareback Riding
  • Breakaway Roping
  • Steer Wrestling
  • Team Roping
  • Saddle Bronc Riding
  • Tie-Down Roping
  • Barrel Racing
  • Bull Riding

If you want to explore the grounds around the rodeo there will be plenty to do. There will be vendors offering Western wear, hats, toys, food, and drinks, you name it they'll have it.
There will also be a PPOBR Fan Zone that will have a bunch of fun things to do like pony rides, petting zoos, face painting, old west gunfighters, goat roping, and mutton-bustin' preliminaries.

After the show, if you haven't had your fill of Colorado's rich history you can pop over to the Coors Roadhouse Saloon for live music and dancing.

The riders and community would love to see your faces out in the crowd to help support this craft that goes back decades.

More information on the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo can be found on their website.

More From The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo
Getting back on the horse
60 years of legacy for one rodeo family
The life of a bareback rodeo rider
Economic impact of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo
The western heritage behind the annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo
The Western Street Breakfast kicks off the start of rodeo season
History behind the Western Street Breakfast and traditions behind the event
Mutton Bustin' at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo
100 years of Girls of the West
The competition is fierce in the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

___



Reflecting On 30 Years Of Service

Bob Chastain has spent the last 3 decades of his career at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. He's quick to tell you a story about each animal, most of them orphans, and how they got here.

Bob Chastain: 30 years of change at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App