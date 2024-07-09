Everything you need to know about the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is hosting the NFR Open this week from Tuesday to Saturday.

Colorado will be showcasing their Western roots as they will see cowboys and cowgirls from around the U.S., Canada, and Mexico take the stage and show why they're the best around.

With over 1 million dollars in payouts, these riders are here to compete for it all. Alongside the cash prizes, the riders will be able to define their careers and prove what it takes to become a champion.

There will be evening performances starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday located in the Norris-Penrose Event Center.

On Friday and Saturday, you can also watch matinee performances beginning at 10 a.m.

Performances will have eight events in this order:



Bareback Riding

Breakaway Roping

Steer Wrestling

Team Roping

Saddle Bronc Riding

Tie-Down Roping

Barrel Racing

Bull Riding

If you want to explore the grounds around the rodeo there will be plenty to do. There will be vendors offering Western wear, hats, toys, food, and drinks, you name it they'll have it.

There will also be a PPOBR Fan Zone that will have a bunch of fun things to do like pony rides, petting zoos, face painting, old west gunfighters, goat roping, and mutton-bustin' preliminaries.

After the show, if you haven't had your fill of Colorado's rich history you can pop over to the Coors Roadhouse Saloon for live music and dancing.

The riders and community would love to see your faces out in the crowd to help support this craft that goes back decades.

More information on the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo can be found on their website.

___





Reflecting On 30 Years Of Service Bob Chastain has spent the last 3 decades of his career at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. He's quick to tell you a story about each animal, most of them orphans, and how they got here. Bob Chastain: 30 years of change at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.