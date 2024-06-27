Everything you need to know about Manitou Springs' third annual PRIDEFEST

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The third annual Manitou Springs PRIDEFEST kicks off Friday, June 28. Here's everything you need to know about the festivities.

Friday, June 28

The celebration starts off with a special PRIDE party at Persephone Grae's Cafe & Juice Bar at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

The revelry continues at 10 a.m. the next day with the first-ever PRIDEFEST Parade through downtown Manitou Springs!

Traffic Impacts

Starting at 9:30 a.m., Manitou Ave traffic will be detoured onto several side streets:



Westbound traffic will detour to El Paso Blvd to Lover's Ln to Canon Ave

Eastbound traffic will detour from Ruxton to Osage Ave

Large vehicles will not be able to use these detours as the streets are very narrow. Any large vehicles looking to travel this route will be redirected back to Manitou Ave or US-24.

Parking

Parade participants will stage in the Witchita Parking Lot.

Parking for parade watchers will be limited to on-street parking along the detour routes or the Hiawatha Gardens Parking Lot.

The real-time occupancy of the Hiawatha Gardens Parking Lot can be found on the Historic Manitou Springs Parking locations website.

Following the parade, the PRIDEFEST festival will begin at 11 a.m. in Soda Springs Park.

The festival will feature several lively, local musical artists, performers and poets. Between acts, eventgoers can spend their time browsing unique handmade crafts and art pieces from various local small businesses in the Rainbow Market.

For more information on the event, visit the Manitou Springs PRIDEFEST Facebook page.

