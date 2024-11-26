'Everyone who loved Jim and his work is welcome,' community invited to a memorial for Bishop Castle creator

PUEBLO — The family of James (Jim) Roland Bishop, has invited the public to attend a memorial service to be held in his honor in December.

Posting to social media, the family said, "EVERYONE WHO LOVED JIM AND HIS WORK IS WELCOME TO ATTEND," the service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Pueblo on Friday, December 6th, around 10 a.m.

Anyone who would like to send cards, flowers, or donations is asked to send them to Bishop Castle at 12705 State Highway 165, Rye, Colorado 81069.

Bishop died surrounded by his family on November 21, he is survived by his children Daniel and Connie (Sage) Bishop, Valerie, and Scot Moore, as well as his numerous grandchildren. The family says there will be another public memorial in the summer of 2025 for those not able to attend the December memorial.

Jim Bishop, creator of Bishop Castle, passes away at 80 years old

Bishop spent 44 years of his life building Bishop Castle; it's now a staple of the state's history and leaves a 180-foot-tall legacy for his family. As long as this castle has stood, Mr. Bishop never charged visitors to go inside, instead relying on donations to keep the project moving forward.

Bishop Castle is located north of Rye Colorado and attracts thousands of visitors every year resting behind the tall pine trees tucked away in the San Isabel National Forest, and is guarded by friendly goats. The castle stands as a mighty fortress, inviting those with an adventure spirit to come inside.

Much like the legendary castle Bishop himself was the talk of many in Southern Colorado, many of you shared your images and stories of Jim with us after the news of his passing, you can see some of those photos below.

___





Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs? How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer. The City of Colorado Springs wants public input on affordable housing needs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.