Everyone invited to 2022 Memorial Day ceremony at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

EL PASO COUNTY — “We get the most number of visitors throughout the year during the Memorial Day time,” said Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Director, Skyler Holmes. The location set aside as the final resting place for military veterans will welcome thousands of visitors Memorial Day weekend. The largest crowd will be Monday morning for ceremonies marking Memorial Day.

More than 3,500 people have been laid to rest since the Pikes Peak National Cemetery was dedicated just over three and half years ago.

“We honor them, nothing is going to stop us from honoring them,” said Air Force Veteran, Cemetery Founder, and now volunteer, Pete Tetley.

That promise was kept with around 50 people at the ceremony a year ago during the pandemic.

This memorial day everyone is invited. “The more the better to at least honor those veterans that have been laid to rest,” said Tetley. Organizers are planning for more than a thousand visitors.

The 2022 ceremony on Monday the 30th, starts at 10:00 a.m. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to arrive early. It is expected the 500 vehicle capacity at the cemetery will fill. Cars will then be directed to park along East Drennan Road at the cemetery entrance. Three golf carts will shuttle people needing assistance.

_____

