Evans Army Community Hospital wins top marks during national safety assessment

FORT CARSON — The Evans Army Community Hospital (EACH) has received the highest score among all military healthcare facilities in the Leapfrog Group's fall 2024 assessment.

The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization that focuses on the quality of healthcare provided.

Leapfrog evaluates hospital safety measures such as errors, injuries, and infections. Their grading system uses more than 30 national performance indicators.

A hospital looking to participate in the assessment has to meet specific criteria.

In the findings from the fall 2024 ratings, 32% of participating hospitals got the highest grade.

Of participating military hospitals, 75% got an "A" grade. EACH was one of 15 military medical treatment facilities to receive an "A".

