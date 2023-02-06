Evacuations underway south of Canon City following a fire Monday afternoon

LINCOLN PARK, CO — Evacuations are underway following a fire at a mobile home park in Lincoln Park just south of Canon City.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the fire is located on Colorado 115, between Locust St. & Pine Street.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the evacuations and traffic control. It is unclear at this time what parts of Lincoln Park are being evacuated.

The size of the fire and the damages are currently unknown.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.

