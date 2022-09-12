Evacuation orders lifted after wildfire extinguished in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Sheriff's Office ordered a brief evacuation Monday afternoon for people living near the intersection of Irwin Drive and Merrywood Ln west of Teller 11 due to a wildfire.

The notification went out via Peak Alerts at 12:15pm for an immediate evacuation. At 12:41pm, a follow-up notice advised all evacuations have been lifted.

News5 is working to gather more information about the fire as it is unknown how many acres were impacted and what resources were dispatched.

Effective August 30, Peak Alerts is the primary way residents in Teller County can expect to receive emergency and non-emergency alerts.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office no longer uses NIXLE to inform people for burn restrictions, road closures, smoke visible, and general information.

With Peak Alerts, users can register for up to 5 locations including home, work, school, relative or a friend’s address and can receive notifications via phone, call, text, app, email, web or fax.

The switch will allow for more information to be sent to users.

Residents can register for Peak Alerts here or for more information call (719) 785-1900.

If you have questions you can also email info@elpasoteller911.org.

After action reports from some of the biggest and most devastating wildfires in our state’s history, show in many cases the effort to get emergency alerts out to people in danger areas came up short.

News5 talked to emergency response experts about the challenges facing emergency alert systems and how we can make sure to get the alerts you need.

