Evacuations ordered as fire crews attack wildfire near Beulah

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colorado — UPDATE: 2:56 pm

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is requesting drivers avoid the area of 3600 North Creek Road in Beulah so that emergency vehicles can reach a wildfire burning in the area.

UPDATE: 2:38 p.m.

North Creek Road is closed from Red Mountain Youth Camp to the Custer County line. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 15, 2023

The Northcreek fire is estimated to have burned approximately 50 acres with no containment. Firefighters from multiple agencies have been dispatched to help suppress the fire.

The Red Mountain Youth Camp and all properties west of the camp to the Pueblo Custer County line are under mandatory evacuation orders.

The Community Animal Response Team was activated to assist evacuees with their animals. Livestock, with the exception of horses, may be taken to the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, in Pueblo. Evacuees should enter through Gate 4.

Evacuees with horses can take their animals to the BARS Ranch, 6625 State Hwy 78.

Domestic animals may be taken to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region at 4600 Eagleridge Place in Pueblo.

Evacuations were ordered for the Red Mountain Youth Camp and neighboring properties in Beulah Saturday after a 50-acre wildfire broke out. Firefighters have requested air support as crews from eight local agencies work to suppress and contain the flames.

The Pueblo Fire Department posted images of the smoke plume on social media.

Beulah fire update: ordered resources include a fire suppression helicopter and 2 Single engine air tankers pic.twitter.com/Qw4NhrDdYK — Pueblo Fire Department (@PFDPIO) April 15, 2023

The evacuation zone extends from the youth camp west to the Pueblo County line. An emergency shelter is open for evacuees at Roncalli Middle School, 4202 CO-78, Pueblo, CO 81005.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

