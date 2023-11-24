Watch Now
Evacuation Order Lifted, Fire 80% Contained at Lake Minnequa in Pueblo

Fire
Raquel Raclette/Unsplash
Fire
Posted at 11:10 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 01:41:01-05

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police say the fire burning at Lake Minnequa is 80% contained and evacuation orders have been lifted

Firefighters tell us the fire started around 9:30 P.M. on the south side of Pueblo Thursday night.

The Pueblo County Strike Team was activated, and evacuations were in place for O’Neal Avenue.

Crews are still working to find a cause and how many acres this fire burned.

They ask that the public avoid the area as they respond to the fire.

We have a crew on the scene and will update you as we get more information.

____

