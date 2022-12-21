Evacuation order lifted for Rainbow Valley Subdivision

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Sheriff's Office had briefly issued an evacuation order for the Rainbow Valley Subdivision due to a wildland fire that was near Beaver Pond and Pikes Peak Drive.

The evacuation order was lifted shortly after it was issued. Officials said the fire burned two acres and is almost out.

According to the department, everyone in the area was ordered to evacuate immediately.

Officials believe the fire was caused by someone cleaning out a wood stove.

This will be updated as more information becomes available.

____

