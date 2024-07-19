Evacuation order issued for Dumont wildfire burning in Clear Creek County

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. – An evacuation order has been issued for a wildfire burning in Dumont.

Jeffcom911, which provides dispatch services for police, fire and medical agencies, said on social media the order was issued ‘due to a Wildland Fire for Western Inn Trailer Court near Lawson/Dumont.’

Video shared with Denver7 from viewer Kristen Obaugh showed fire along I-70 near mile marker 233. According to CDOT, I-70 remains open in both directions but traffic is slowed in the interstate.

There are two fires reported in the area.

Jeffcom911 said Foothills and Genesse Fire were working a separate fire near I-70 and mile marker 256. That fire, separate from the Clear Creek County fire is contained.

The Western Inn Fire was reported between Lawson and Empire in the 2600 block of CR-308, according to Clear Creek County on social media.

A Lookout Alert was issued to people who need to evacuate, said Clear Creek County. As of 3:50 p.m., the fire was reported on a ridge and a helicopter was performing a water dump on the fire, according to Clear Creek County. The Lookout Alert was sent to 96 contacts, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's office said on Facebook.

CR-308 is closed and Stanley Road, which is south of I-70, is open.

