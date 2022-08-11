EV Weekend at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

COLORADO — Looking for a fresh new event for your weekend? Look no further than right up the road at Red Rocks Amphitheater, as it will be hosting its Electric Vehicle weekend.

EV enthusiasts from around the state are set to show off their retrofitted classic cars with electric engines. This two-day event will be taking place this Friday and Saturday.

Starting off the event will be the "State of Charge" conference put on by CDOT's Office of Innovative Mobility. This year's topic focuses on converting internal combustion engine vehicles into EVs. Tickets to the conference are sold out.

No worries though, the fun continues Saturday with the free showcase event from 10 AM - 3 PM, where you can expect to find classic cars like an electric 1965 Ford Mustang, 1962 Chevrolet Corvair EV, and even an electric 1964 Ford Galaxy.

Are old cars not really your thing? You can also get to see some of the most cutting-edge electric super vehicles like the Rivian R1T or even a Lucid Air.

Saturday's event will conclude with a drive up Colorado 103 to the crest of the beautiful Mount Evans.

“This is an event where amazing technology meets amazing scenery,” said Kay Kelly, chief of innovative mobility for CDOT. “We hope folks will come out to Red Rocks to see these incredible electric conversion cars as well as some of the exciting new EVs on the market. This is a great opportunity to see iconic cars from the past and learn more about today’s EVs.”

This event is organized by the EV promotion venture Ohm on the Range and sponsored partially by CDOT's Office of Innovative Mobility.

For more information, visit State of the Charge 22.

