Estate of Colorado College alumnus donated to the school to help fund the education of future students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado College has received a generous endowment from Colorado College alumnus that will help need based scholarships for future students.

The 18 million dollar endowment is the largest cash gift in the history of the school.

The donation came from the estate of the late William “Bill” Clement, a CC alumnus from the class of 1942.

Attending CC on a scholarship from Illinois area alumni, Clement left an impression on the school during his attendance.

Participating in many different programs and clubs during his tenure, Clement showed his ambition as a student to succeed and used the resources the school offered him to reinvest into the school community.

Following graduation from CC, Clement worked on the Manhattan Project as a physicist in the Radiation Labs of the University of California, Berkeley.

After the end of WWII, he attended Berkeley where he received his MA in physics and PhD in philosophy.

He credits the impact CC had on his life stating, “It is not too presumptuous that out of schools such as this, come the leaders of tomorrow.”

The donation comes with no restrictions, as Clement firmly believed in the power of education, and did not hesitate to commit his fortunes to continuing to help the school give its students the best possible opportunity for education.

From the donation, 2 million dollars will be reinvested into the Clement Challenge, which aims to have the community participate in shaping the college's future.

