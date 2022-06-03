Error found on Colorado State Primary ballot in Pueblo, department working to correct issue

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Election Department found an error on the Colorado State Primary ballot and is working to fix the issue before ballots get mailed out to the general public.

According to Pueblo County, the county commissioner race wasn't included on every ballot. It was only on ballots that belonged to voters in Commissioner District 3.

Every voter in Pueblo County is eligible to vote for the county commissioner race.

As soon as the county was aware of the error, Election Department staff began working to correct the issue in conjunction with the Secretary of State’s office.

Ballots are being reprinted to include the race and will be mailed to voters as planned.

UOCAVA voters along with uniformed military and overseas voters were the only ones to have the ballots mailed to them. Approximately 250 voters were sent the incorrect ballot.

Voters who were mailed incorrect ballots are being issued a replacement ballot along with instructions about voting the replacement ballot.

Since a replacement ballot was issued, the original ballot is now void. However, if the voter decides to not vote with the replacement ballot, the original ballot will be counted.

The deadline for ballots to be mailed out is June 10 and the corrected ballots will be mailed to voters by the deadline.

The Colorado State Primary Election is on June 28.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.