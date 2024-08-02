EPSO makes an arrest after woman found unresponsive early Thursday morning

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office(EPSO) reports they have arrested a man following a death investigation.

On Aug. 1, around 2:30 a.m. EPSO Communication Center received a 911 call requesting a welfare check in the 13000 block of Halleluiah Trail in El Paso County. The caller said that they saw an unresponsive female at the location.

The Falcon Fire Department was the first agency to respond, where medical professionals administered life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the situation, detectives were called to the scene. They conducted several interviews and after establishing probable cause charged Jorge Meza-Alarcon Jr, 26, with first-degree murder.

The name of the female will be released once the El Paso County Coroner can identify her.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information on the incident, you can reach out to the EPSO tip line at 719-520-7777.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

