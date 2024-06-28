EPSO is investigating a crime spree involving a juvenile, one in custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Department(EPSO) is investigating a crime spree that involved a juvenile and two others on Wednesday in El Paso County.

On Jun. 26 around 3 a.m. EPSO received a call regarding a business alarm going off from the Springs Armory on Waynoka Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found an unoccupied vehicle in front of the building.

Upon reviewing security footage from the building, a car was seen driving into the building and two people exited the vehicle entering the building.

A second car was waiting for them when they eventually exited the building and headed towards the getaway vehicle.

They left the scene before EPSO deputies arrived.

Later in the day around 8 a.m. a second call from the Security/Widefield area came in regarding a car theft. The suspects of this call matched the description of the three from the earlier incident.

The stolen car was found in the area, and multiple callers reported seeing the suspects still in the neighborhood.

Deputies patrolled the area and found the three suspects.

The suspects attempted to flee. One, a twelve-year-old was immediately caught, another, 18-year-old Victor Parada Jr. was tracked down using tireless tracking and coordination, and the third was able to escape police.

Deputies recovered the vehicle used in the burglary at Springs Armory and evidence from the other reported crimes.

Parada was charged with Second Degree Burglary. It is unclear whether the juvenile will face any charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

