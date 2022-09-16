EPSO arrests man after shooting at contracted USPS employee near Calhan

CALHAN, CO — A man living outside the town of Calhan has been arrested on Felony Menacing with a Deadly Weapon.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm on Thursday just outside the residential area of Calhan in unincorporated El Paso County.

El Paso County Sheriff's office received a call reporting a shooting in the rural area of the 9900 block of Calhan highway.

EPSO deputies and a Calhan Police Officer arrived at the scene to find two adult victims indicating that they had just been shot at but had not received any injuries.

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Stephen Teague but by the time deputies and officers arrived at the scene, Mr. Teague had gone back into his house.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Mr. Teague believed that someone was stealing his mail when the shooting occurred. At the time of the shooting one of the victims was working as a contracted USPS employee delivering mail in an unmarked vehicle that did not indicate the services being provided.

Mr. Teague was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail by deputies.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information to provide please contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.