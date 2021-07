EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating 82-year-old Frances Vialpando.

According to the Sheriff's Office, she was last seen in the 13000 block of Ravine Drive West in Colorado Springs.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a bright pink or orange shirt. She suffers from cognitive impairment.

Please contact the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555 if you have seen Ms. Vialpando.