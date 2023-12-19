EPA sets demolition date for Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose

PENROSE, Colo. — Next month, the Environmental Protection Agency will start to demolish the funeral home in Penrose where 190 bodies were found improperly stored.

The EPA says the Return to Nature Funeral Home must be demolished to safely deal with all medical, biological, and hazardous materials. The demolition is expected to start on January 17th, 2024, and will likely take 10 days to complete.

Funeral home owners Jon and Carrie Hallford have hearings set in court for next month. They face charges including abuse of a corpse, fraud, and money laundering.

BACKGROUND

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper says his office was notified in early October about an odor coming from the funeral home on Werner Rd. After deputies searched the building in what was described as a "horrific scene," a multi-agency investigation into the property and business was launched.

News5 Investigates has learned state records say the owner, Jon Hallford, told the Colorado Program Director of the Office of Funeral Home and Crematory Registration Zen Mayhugh he practiced taxidermy at the property.

WATCH: WHAT LED UP TO FUNERAL HOME OWNERS' ARRESTS

What led up to the Return to Nature funeral home owners' arrests?

The document also said Hallford "attempted to conceal the improper storage of human remains" at the funeral home.

If you believe that you or your loved one might be a victim, you are asked to fill out this questionnaire and if you have further questions, you can email them to penrosefuneralhome@fbi.gov. If you do not use email, you can call the Fremont County hotline for families at 719-276-7421.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.