Ent Credit Union merges with Minnesota-based credit union to serve nearly one million people

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local credit union has merged with an out-of-state credit union to expand across state lines.

Ent Credit Union, a Colorado-based company, signed an agreement to merge with Wings Credit Union, a Minnesota-based company.

While the merger agreement was signed on February 28, 2025, the new credit union will be "legally combined" in 2026.

Together, the two will now serve nearly one million people predominantly across Colorado and Minnesota, with the goal of service, sustainability, and growth.

Ent currently has 560,000 members, and Wings has 371,000 members.

“As we have continued to expand our footprint across Colorado, we are committed to maintaining our roots of service to ensure great rates, first in-class mobile banking and top-notch service. We are excited to offer members access to nearly 90 locations in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. We remain local enough to care about our communities and large enough to offer outstanding experiences, products and services." Chad Graves, President and CEO of Ent

The company states that members won't experience any immediate change, and the credit unions will continue to operate separately during the merger process.

Once the merger has been approved by a member vote, the current President and CEO of Ent, Chad Graves, will lead the Colorado state charter of the Wings Credit Union.

“The Ent board has been considering strategic growth opportunities to ensure an even brighter future for our credit union. After meaningful deliberation of the benefit to our members through this merger of equals, the board voted unanimously to move forward. We are excited to leverage our combined strengths to do even more to elevate our service and make a positive difference for our local communities." Pam Nicholson, Ent Credit Union board chair.





