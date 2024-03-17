Energy restored to most customers after major outages in Cañon City, Cripple Creek

CAÑON CITY — Most customers have the power back after major outages along the Highway 50 corridor and Cripple Creek.

Over 2,000 customers were without power for over a day due to damage to power poles from heavy snow. Cañon City and Cripple Creek were two of the most affected communities.

"Power has been restored to more than 98% of customers impacted by the storm," said Black Hills Energy on social media. Later they added "We'd like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our customers, communities and partners who supported us as our crews worked around the clock after heavy, wet snow caused outages"

As of the last check, more than 100 customers were without power on the west side of Canon City. Based on the outage map it seems these are properties on rural areas of the city.

Black Hills says if you are experiencing an outage you can call (888)-890-5554

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.