Endangered Missing Alert issued for two boys out of Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Bureau of Investigations is looking for two missing children who were last seen around 2:50 p.m. on March 30 in Glenwood Springs.

According to officials, 8-year-old Angel Rodriguez and 6-year-old Andres Rochin were picked up from school by 30-year-old Angel Calderon, which is not normal.

Angel is an 8-year-old boy with brown hair and green eyes, is approximately 4'3" and weighs approximately 90 lbs.

Andres is a 6-year-old boy with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 4' and weighs approximately 70 lbs.

They are believed to be traveling to the metro area with Angel Calderon and are believed to be in a gray 2015 GMC Acadia with Colo. license plate CZT660.

According to officials, there is a reported history of child abuse and there are concerns about the mental state of Angel Calderon.

Law enforcement officials are very concerned for the welfare of the children.



