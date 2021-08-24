End of summer tips for watering your lawn

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities is urging homeowners to conserve water both inside the home, and in the yard.

"We need to do everything we can inside and outside the home to use water wisely and conserve our water for tomorrow," said Catherine Moravec, said Senior Water Conservation Specialist at Colorado Springs Utilities.

Springs Utilities has created a list of rules to help conserve water responsibly and efficiently for the entire community.

6 Key Water-Wise Rules



You may water up to three days a week. You choose the days. From May 1 to Oct. 15, water before 10 a.m. or after 6 pm. to reduce evaporation. Don't let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters. Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days. Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose. Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern.

"We live in a semi-arid climate where it is really important to use water wisely all the time," said Moravec.

Not only is it important to conserve in the dry months, but also the cooler months.

Springs Utilities says as we approach the fall, to mark those calendars and fertilize your lawns in September, remember to water your lawn in moderation, and perform a sprinkler check to make sure everything is in good condition.

