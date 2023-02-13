Emergency water main repairs underway in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — A water disruption is expected in Manitou Springs as the city's Public Works department makes an emergency water main repair on the water main that connects the City’s Mesa water storage tank to Manitou Springs.

The work is expected to disrupt a large percentage of houses in Manitou Springs as water pressure drops.

The city is urging residents to conserve water by:



Turn off sprinklers

Do not wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water

Avoid laundry, dishwashing, etc.

Do not use water for anything but necessary activities

As of publish, there is no estimated time for the completion of this emergency work.

Once the water connection is restored, discolored water or low water pressure is normal. Running your bath tub tap on cold will resolve the issue.

Updates will come from the city’s website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.