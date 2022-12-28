Emergency water main repair could affect large part of Mantiou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — The City of Manitou Springs' Public Works department is working on an emergency water main repair on the water main connecting the City's water storage tank to all of Manitou Springs.

The work will create a disruption for a large percentage of homes in Manitou Springs as water pressure drops.

The City is urging residents to conserve water by doing the following:

Turn off sprinklers

Do not wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water

Avoid laundry, dishwashing, etc.

Do not use water for anything but necessary activities

There is no estimated time of completion. The emergency response crews have just started digging to locate the main requiring a repair.

Crews are still working to determine who is and isn't affected by the disruption.

The city says that once the water connection is restored, discolored water and/or low water pressure is normal. Residents are advised to run bathtubs on cold to resolve the issue.

A central location for updates on this issue can be found on the City’s website.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

