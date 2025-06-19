Emergency sewer line repairs in Manitou Springs extended until the end of June

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs has announced that the emergency sewer line repair at the intersection of Manitou Avenue and Crystal Park Road has been extended through the end of June.

According to the city, there have been unforeseen issues related to the condition of the underlying infrastructure.

The project was originally expected to be done by June 20, but aging sewer lines have created additional challenges for the crews.

To ensure that the repairs are completed with long-term stability and function, crews have to further excavate and repair the area.

The city says that crews are working 24/7 with rotating crews to finish the project as efficiently and correctly as possible.

Manitou Springs has provided a map of closures and detours during this time:

Drivers in the area can expect Crystal Park Road to be fully closed from Poplar Place to Manitou Avenue, with lane shifts and closures, traffic crews, and temporary signage to assist drivers.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Manitou Springs Public Works Department at (719)685-2573.

