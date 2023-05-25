Emergency road closure in Pueblo West due to flood conditions, water rescue underway

PUEBLO WEST, CO — Platteville Blvd. from the Pueblo City limits to States Ave. & Mint Dr. is closed due to flash flood conditions according to the Pueblo West Metro District.

EMERGENCY ROAD CLOSURE: Platteville Blvd from the Pueblo City limits to States Ave & Mint Dr is closed due to flood conditions. Avoid the area indefinitely. Do not use Platteville/Dillon Dr to travel to and from Pueblo. pic.twitter.com/jmK5e2Z1fB — Pueblo West Metro (@PuebloWestMetro) May 24, 2023

According to Anthony Sandstrom with the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, there are two vehicles in the area that are stuck and water rescues are underway.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

News5 is working to learn more and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.