Emergency road closure in Pueblo West due to flood conditions, water rescue underway

KOAA
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 20:16:34-04

PUEBLO WEST, CO — Platteville Blvd. from the Pueblo City limits to States Ave. & Mint Dr. is closed due to flash flood conditions according to the Pueblo West Metro District.

According to Anthony Sandstrom with the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, there are two vehicles in the area that are stuck and water rescues are underway.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

News5 is working to learn more and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
