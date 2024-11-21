Emergency managers take part in disaster drill in Colorado Springs Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Emergency managers from around the country met at the Broadmoor Hotel Wednesday to take part in exercises that simulated actual disasters.

The event was put on by 'CAPTR' a non-profit that works to help train people in emergency management to handle disasters. The conference had EMS members take part in a game that simulated the disaster that hit Texas following the deadly ice storm in 2021.

Organizers compared the exercise to the simulated training that pilots do when learning how to fly.

"It's a similar concept where we create scenarios that are based in games to give people exposure, emergency managers exposure to different types of emergencies to make them better prepared when the real emergency happens," said Mark Escott, MD, an Advisor with CAPTR.

The drill also gave EMS managers the chance to meet with each other and share experiences of disasters they have worked in.

