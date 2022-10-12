Emergency exercise at US Air Force Academy could produce loud noises and smoke

COLORADO SPRINGS — Be aware the US Air Force Academy is conducting an emergency exercise on the installation throughout Wednesday in coordination with local first responders.

Events are expected to get underway at 7am and conclude around 4pm.

People living in the northwest side of Colorado Springs around the Air Force Academy may see a lot of first responders, hear simulated gunfire or explosions, and see some smoke from training devices.

There may also be an impact on traffic in the area due to related traffic at both entry points.

A valid photo identification, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance is required when visiting the Academy.

