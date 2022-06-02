Emergency crews working to save two plant workers buried in a coal pile in Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — Emergency crews at the Comanche Power Plant in Pueblo are working to save two workers buried in a coal pile, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

The condition of the workers is not currently known and a request has been made to get sonar technology to help find where the workers are in the pile.

According to Pueblo Fire Department, the pile is nearly 80 feet high and rescue efforts have been ongoing for over three hours.

An investigation into how these workers got buried is underway.

COAL PILE RESCUE: @PFDPIO says emergency crews are at the Comanche Plant in Pueblo to save two workers buried in a coal pile. The condition of the two workers are unknown. A request has been put out to get sonar technology to find where the workers are in the pile. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/hAtAEbsqVy — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) June 2, 2022

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

In April, Pueblo County Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with Xcel Energy to close the Comanche 3 power plant a decade early.

The plant will now close on December 31, 2031, essentially ending the use of coal-generated electricity in Colorado.

Xcel Energy has agreed to continue to make property tax payments to the county until December 31, 2040, which was the original closure date.

Commission Chair Garrison Ortiz said it avoids a major tax revenue shortfall that would have impacted the city, the library district, and local school districts.

Commissioners called it a "reasonable settlement", which also states that the tax payment to the county from Xcel could be reduced if the county establishes an energy replacement for the power plant before 2040.

The county continues to pursue alternative energy sources, including more renewable energy.

