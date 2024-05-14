Emergency alerts in El Paso and Teller Counties are now available in multiple languages

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority announced Tuesday that Peak Alerts are now available in multiple languages.

Peak Alerts is the emergency notification system used by El Paso and Teller County emergency responders to send important information related to fires, police activity, evacuations, and more.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

