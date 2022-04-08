Elon Musk visits U.S. Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk stopped by the United States Air Force Academy to meet with cadets and discuss our future in space.

Musk was the distinguished speaker for the Academy’s Ira C. Eaker Lecture in Arnold Hall.

In his comments, Musk shared his problem-solving philosophy and addressed the connection between military and commercial space interests.

“If we’re not blowing up engines, we’re not trying hard enough,” said Musk.

Musk said success in the space industry, particularly in the areas of space travel and colonization, relies on the “rapid and complete reusability,” of spacecraft.

Musk also took questions from the audience which included a discussion about space debris.

After the lecture, Musk met with cadets who presented their research on artificial intelligence for drones, autonomous systems, colonization policy, and rocket cargo research achieved as part of their capstone projects.

