Ellston St. in Colorado Springs closed today through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ellston St. in Colorado Springs is closed today through Friday, Feb. 9th from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. for construction.

Sinton trail will remain open. Flaggers are present for bicycle traffic. Noise and vibrations are expected from the construction work. You can see the detour here takes you up Chestnut Street, onto Garden of the Gods, and onto Sinton Road. The freeway speed limit is 60 during the day and 50 at night in the work zones.

C-DOT says this is all part of the I-25 Acceleration and Deceleration Lanes from Garden of the Gods Road to Fillmore St. project.

According to C-DOT, this project will increase safety by adding acceleration and deceleration lanes to northbound and southbound directions along I-25. Construction is scheduled to take place through November of next year.

“I just want drivers to know, be patient because we are actually trying to limit the disturbance. However, those disturbances may happen during the daytime,” said Yun Han, a C-DOT Engineer.

“The goal for the project is get it done, on time, which is a two-year project and under budget and like I said, safe and limit the disturbance to the traveling public.”

The new acceleration and deceleration lanes will be added where the existing shoulder is located from Garden of the Gods Road to Fillmore Street. The project will also replace the bridge over Ellston St. and will improve drainage coming down from the mountain.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.