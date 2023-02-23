Ellicott School District and parents upset over school bus diesel provider issues following closure

ELLICOTT, CO — Ellicott School District schools were closed Thursday following bus fuel gelling issues.

According to the Ellicott School District Superintendent Chris Smith, buses used to bring children to schools have been experiencing fuel gelling issues due to the cold weather.

Fuel gelling is the term that refers to the crystallization of waxes in diesel fuel in extremely cold weather.

The school district said that the issue stems from the fuel supplier and has since received a letter of apology citing these issues:

1. Fuel Terminal in Denver was shut down due to a fire.

2. They had to seek fuel from a different supplier in a different state.

3. They have experienced this with other customers.

4. This is the 1st year they have experienced so many issues with the fuel quality.

