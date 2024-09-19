Ellicott School District 22 sends students home early after hoax threats

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — According to a sergeant with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Thursday, the school district has received multiple school shooting threats over the last two weeks.

Apparently the number of threats has increased over the last week said the sheriff's office in a press conference held Thursday morning.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, last week they were able to identify and locate two of the individuals that have been spreading these false threats.

These students have reportedly spread several threats to schools in the area— at one point causing 160 students not to come to school out of fear.

At this time the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has determined that none of these threats are credible, but investigations will continue.

Last night some of the individuals admitted to calling in a threat "because they didn't want to go to school".

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has expressed that they want these kids to be held accountable, potentially including paying the county back for the resources that were spent investigating these hoaxes as well as possible jail time and an additional fine.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

___





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.