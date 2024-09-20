Ellicott Fire Protection District responds to one-acre grass fire

ELLICOTT — The Ellicott Fire Protection District has responded to a one-acre grass fire at 4110 Hammer Ranch Road.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, they are responding with units for mutual aid.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this article as we learn more.

___





____

