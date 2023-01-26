Watch Now
Eleven candidates seek mayor's seat

Colorado Springs City Clerk's Office prepares for likelihood of runoff
The crowded race to become the next Mayor of Colorado Springs may end up in a runoff election. The City Charter requires candidates win 50 percent plus one vote to be elected mayor.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 19:48:35-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Colorado Springs City Election is coming up on April 4. Registered voters will receive a ballot in the mail in mid-March, roughly three weeks before Election Day.

For most, the ballot will consist of four races: mayor, and three At-Large council members. Voters must also decide whether to extend the TOPS 0.1% sales tax.

Voters who live in Council District 3 will also elect a new council member to a two year term. Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune was appointed to fill the seat vacated in late 2021 by Richard Skorman in District 3 and is not running.

Candidates had until this past Monday, January 23, to submit their nomination packets to the City Clerk's Office.

Clerk Sarah Johnson said 11 mayoral candidates have qualified for the ballot, and two others have until Friday to cure their nomination packet and submit additional signatures.

The Colorado Springs City Charter requires candidates to win at least 50 percent of the vote plus one vote to become mayor. With such a large field of candidates, Johnson and her staff are preparing for the likelihood of a runoff election.

"It's really important that everybody vote on April 4 to get your choice and your voice, use it and vote. And then you may need to do that again on May 16th," Johnson said.

The top two mayoral candidates will qualify for the runoff.

Another 11 candidates are running for the at-Large council seats. Voters must choose three, and the top three will win seats on the council. The charter does not require the same 50 percent plus 1 rule in these races as it prescribes for the mayoral contest.

Johnson said the most common questions answered by her staff are related to residency. Many addresses are classified as Colorado Springs by the US Postal Service that are not located in the city limits.

She also urges voters to check their registration status and mailing address.

'We're going to mail the ballot to what's on your voter registration records," Johnson said.

"If in the past, you have put in a temporary mailing address, for example for this past November, but it's not valid for this election; make sure you get that off of there."

Voters can check their address and registration status by visiting the Colorado Secretary of State's web site GoVoteColorado.gov or by contacting the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder.

Voters can mail can return their ballots by mail or drop them off at the county's secure election drop off boxes. Ballot will only be collected from drop boxes in or near the city limits. The follow table provides drop box hours and locations for the April 4 municipal election.

LOCATIONADDRESSHOURSELECTION DAY HOURS
City Clerk's Office (Admin Bldg)30 South Nevada Ave., Suite 101Mon- Fri 8AM - 5PM 24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Bear Creek Park, Community Garden2002 Creek Crossing24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Black Forest Park-n-Ride7503 Black Forest Rd.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers13071 Bass Pro Dr.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate2007 Southgate Rd.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Charles C. "Chuck" Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex3275 Akers Dr.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Citadel Mall Northside750 Citadel Dr. E.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Colorado Springs Senior Center1514 North Hancock Ave.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center3920 Dublin Blvd.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
El Paso County Citizens Service Center1675 West Garden of the Gods Rd.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
El Paso County Downtown - Centennial Hall200 South Cascade Ave.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
El Paso County Fort Carson Branch6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg 152524/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
El Paso County North-Union Town Center Branch8830 North union Blvd.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
El Paso County Southeast - Powers Branch5650 Industrial Pl. Suite 10024/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
First and MainNew Center Point24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Leon Young Sports Complex1335 S. Chelton Rd.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Pikes Peak Regional Development Center2880 International Cir.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
PPSC (Centennial Campus)5675 S. Academy Blvd.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
PPSC (Rampart Range)2070 Interquest Pkwy.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
PPLD - East Library5550 North Union Blvd.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
PPLD - Library 21c1175 Chapel Hills Dr.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Rocky Mountain Calvary4285 N. Academy Blvd.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tiffany Square U-Haul Moving & Storage6805 Corporate Dr.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
UCCS - Kraemer Family Library1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Vista Grande Baptist Church5680 Stetson Hills Blvd.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wilson Ranch Pool2335 Allegheny Dr.24/7 Ballot Box7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

News5 has partnered with the Gazette to bring our viewers profiles of the mayoral candidates. We will share those stories with you on air, online here at koaa.com, and on the News5 Streaming App as we get closer to election day.

