Elementary students create mural to create legacy for future students

SECRUITY-WIDEFIELD — A local elementary school is working to create a legacy for future students.

Widefield Elementary School of the Arts students are creating a one-of-a-kind mural to celebrate their past, present, and future.

"I am excited because I think it is pretty cool to have every student make a piece and contribute to the school. Since everyone came together to make it, I think it will show people teamwork," said Maison Briceno-Rudy, Fifth-grader at Widefield Elementary School of the Arts.

He created a small tile with a man on the back of a truck playing a viola.

"It is kinda like a violin but lower-pitched. I've found joy playing that instrument so I decided to make my piece about it," said Briceno-Rudy.

"I thought it would be a really cool project to take on, something collaborative all of the way from kindergarten through fifth-grade. Kindergartners made small tiles, and fifth-graders big tiles. Learning how to cut them, mix mortar and add to the walls," said Katherine Whatley, Art Teacher at Widefield Elementary School of the Arts. "We are a really tight knit community with lots of traditions. The kids were thinking of things to add, and they added the parade because that's something they look forward to every year. In the middle ground, you can see Widefield through time. We have a nod to Native Americans, we have an old schoolhouse with fields, there's pumpkins to represent Venetucci

farm."

Widefield Elementary School of the Arts partnered with Concrete Crouch to create the mural. It's a non-profit organization that helps communities come together by through projects and programs. Participants also build confidence, connection, hope, self-esteem, skills, and optimism.

"We provide them with all of the materials at no cost. Our main goal is for the students to understand that when you put something on paper, you can bring it to fruition ," said Jarvis Walker, Concert Couch.

Students hope the project inspires others in the community.

"I want them to see how kids made this, they can do this and working as a team helped make this," said Briceno-Rudy.

For schools interested in creating a mural with organization, visit this website.

