Electronic content usage at the Pikes Peak Library District maintains numbers for third year

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — More people used e-books and other electronic content from our local libraries during the pandemic. According to the Pikes Peak Library District, even with things back to normal, those numbers haven't dipped and e-content is still just as popular.

The library district this week announced that for the third year in a row, over two million digital items have been checked out. The district-wide milestone was achieved in September. In 2022, the library district did not reach the two million item threshold until October.

They say that before the pandemic, many people were skeptical about e-content. But now, they say that people now see e-content as more than simply e-books.

"We are able to provide videos, movies, television shows, additional audiobooks and e-books, and music through Freegle, so we have whole variety of online content, and that just gets more popular with people," said Jenny Pierce, Director of Collection Management with the Pikes Peak Library District.

The library says checking out physical books and other materials is still more popular. The library says that it is continuing to expand the content that it provides online.

Currently, the library offers eBooks, eAudios, eMagazines, eMusic, eVideo, and eComics for members.

