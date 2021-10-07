Electric scooters arrive in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — There's another new way to get around Colorado Springs, motorists may now see electric scooters on the road.

As part of a year-long pilot program, the city is testing out scooters from two companies, one is called "Lime" and the other is called "Veo".

Both require you to have an app on your phone before hopping on.

Through the apps, you will be able to locate the available scooters in your area.

"We are thrilled to be here and we are so excited to be launching today so our scooters are live folks can get on one now. But first and foremost we want to thank to the city i want to thank the downtown partnership its partnerships like these that really make these programs work.. we are thrilled to be in Colorado and Colorado Springs. we are looking forward to a great program,"

Riders pay one dollar to unlock the scooter and another 35 cents per minute.

If a person does not have a smartphone, they can still access the scooters by contacting Veo to set up your individual account.

